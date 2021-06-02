Brokerages Set Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Price Target at $90.11

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $89.33.

Several brokerages have commented on ES. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays increased their price target on Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,813 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total transaction of $154,376.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jay S. Buth sold 3,001 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $253,224.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ES. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 53.0% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ES traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.91. 1,668,914 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,529,836. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $76.64 and a one year high of $96.66.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.21%.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

