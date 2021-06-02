Brokerages Set HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) Price Target at $3.75

HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.75.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HEXO. Desjardins boosted their price objective on HEXO from $5.40 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HEXO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $3.40 price objective on shares of HEXO in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised HEXO from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, CIBC raised HEXO from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

NYSE HEXO traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,808,180. HEXO has a 12 month low of $2.32 and a 12 month high of $11.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.27. The company has a market capitalization of $856.21 million, a P/E ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 4.30.

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $25.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.46 million. HEXO had a negative return on equity of 11.69% and a negative net margin of 190.88%. On average, equities analysts predict that HEXO will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of HEXO during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in HEXO in the 1st quarter valued at $260,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in HEXO in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in HEXO in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in HEXO in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

