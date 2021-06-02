Brokerages Set James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) PT at $54.60

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.60.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities raised James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $56.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet cut James River Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist raised James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in James River Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in James River Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in James River Group by 1,698.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in James River Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in James River Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 94.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

James River Group stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.64. The stock had a trading volume of 657,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,882. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -17.64 and a beta of 0.45. James River Group has a one year low of $30.75 and a one year high of $57.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.30.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($3.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($4.13). James River Group had a negative net margin of 8.34% and a negative return on equity of 5.33%. As a group, analysts anticipate that James River Group will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.28%.

James River Group Company Profile

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

