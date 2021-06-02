Brokerages Set Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Price Target at $27.43

Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.43.

KPTI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

In other news, Director Garen G. Bohlin purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.82 per share, for a total transaction of $31,280.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $31,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jatin Shah bought 23,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.60 per share, for a total transaction of $199,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 128.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,698,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,868,000 after buying an additional 955,560 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $877,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $315,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $1,880,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

KPTI stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.24. 9,255 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,301,351. The stock has a market capitalization of $693.86 million, a PE ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 0.28. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $7.78 and a 1 year high of $20.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.60.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.06). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 177.34% and a negative return on equity of 357.73%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company is developing small molecule selective inhibitor of nuclear export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1.

