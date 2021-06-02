Brokerages Set PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) PT at $125.38

Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $125.38.

PTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised PTC from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on PTC in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of PTC from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PTC from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th.

In related news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total transaction of $36,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,238,899.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Corinna Lathan sold 1,146 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.12, for a total transaction of $159,431.52. Insiders have sold 7,018 shares of company stock valued at $1,023,232 in the last quarter. 10.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTC. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in PTC by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 59.5% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in PTC by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in PTC by 9.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in PTC by 0.6% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC opened at $131.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.66. PTC has a fifty-two week low of $72.27 and a fifty-two week high of $149.50.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $461.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.01 million. PTC had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PTC will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

