Brokerages Set The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) PT at $66.67

Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.67.

SO has been the subject of several research reports. Argus upped their price objective on shares of The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of The Southern from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Get The Southern alerts:

Shares of The Southern stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.56. The stock had a trading volume of 27,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,003,209. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.06. The stock has a market cap of $67.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.44. The Southern has a twelve month low of $50.40 and a twelve month high of $66.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.13. The Southern had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. On average, analysts forecast that The Southern will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This is a positive change from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The Southern’s payout ratio is currently 81.23%.

In other news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 4,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total value of $292,271.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,791.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total transaction of $166,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,151 shares in the company, valued at $6,256,333.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,474 shares of company stock valued at $2,766,546. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Southern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,067,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 10,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 3,833 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Southern by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 34,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. 59.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for The Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.