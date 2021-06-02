Brokerages Set Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Target Price at $55.33

Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.33.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on YMAB. Wedbush decreased their price target on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America raised Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

NASDAQ YMAB traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.24. The stock had a trading volume of 249,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,854. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $24.77 and a 52-week high of $55.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -22.32 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.64.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, Director Johan Wedell-Wedellsborg sold 6,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $244,152.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,453,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,409,750.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas Gad sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total value of $186,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 60,864 shares of company stock valued at $2,082,412. 31.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of YMAB. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,418,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,744,000 after buying an additional 72,823 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 199,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,882,000 after purchasing an additional 49,619 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,010,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,021,000 after purchasing an additional 50,803 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

