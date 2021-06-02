Brokers Offer Predictions for Steel Dynamics, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:STLD)

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Steel Dynamics in a report released on Thursday, May 27th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $4.15 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.65.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Steel Dynamics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Steel Dynamics in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.78.

Shares of STLD stock opened at $64.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.69. Steel Dynamics has a 12-month low of $24.00 and a 12-month high of $66.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 7.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 224.9% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $41,000. 80.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Glenn Pushis sold 24,340 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $1,334,075.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 137,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,538,348.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith E. Busse sold 8,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $394,197.10. In the last three months, insiders have sold 302,120 shares of company stock worth $18,922,457. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 36.62%.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot and cold roll, and coated steel products; structural flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and other engineered round steel bars.

