Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc trimmed its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) by 21.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BEP. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 286.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 16,833 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 16.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the first quarter worth $1,095,000. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 5.0% in the first quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 296,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,661,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 96.9% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 3,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BEP opened at $39.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.26. The company has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.68 and a beta of 0.57. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $24.50 and a 12-month high of $49.87.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $953.23 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 8.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.3038 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is -154.10%.

BEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.39.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

