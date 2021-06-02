BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a growth of 44.1% from the April 29th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.3 days.

Shares of BTBIF opened at $3.42 on Wednesday. BTB Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $2.05 and a 52 week high of $3.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.34.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of BTB Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of BTB Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

BTB is a real estate investment trust listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. BTB is an important owner of properties in eastern Canada. As at November 10th, 2020, BTB owns 64 retail, office and industrial properties for a total leasable area of approximately 5.3 million square feet and an approximate total asset value as of September 30th, 2020 of approximately of $946M.

