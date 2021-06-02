Bull Street Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Bull Street Advisors LLC reduced its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 6.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,860 shares during the period. Bull Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Madison Wealth Management raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 3.7% during the first quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 34,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,014,000 after acquiring an additional 20,212 shares in the last quarter. Hikari Tsushin Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Hikari Tsushin Inc. now owns 112,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,226,000 after acquiring an additional 36,250 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,060,000. Finally, Alley Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,867,000. 74.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on USB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Compass Point increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.22.

In related news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 184,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $10,402,881.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,037,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,575,972.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 19,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.32, for a total transaction of $1,130,533.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,441,722.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 312,153 shares of company stock valued at $18,005,134. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE USB traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $61.04. The stock had a trading volume of 177,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,451,658. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.34. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $34.01 and a 52 week high of $62.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.90%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

