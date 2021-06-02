Bull Street Advisors LLC Purchases 33 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Bull Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 0.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,322 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Anthem comprises approximately 1.5% of Bull Street Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Bull Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $2,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in Anthem by 141.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Anthem in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Anthem in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Anthem in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in Anthem in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 88.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total transaction of $20,777,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,544 shares in the company, valued at $20,792,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 1,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.02, for a total transaction of $520,610.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,766,065.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,628 shares of company stock worth $40,844,221 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Anthem stock traded down $3.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $391.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,245,355. Anthem, Inc. has a one year low of $244.10 and a one year high of $406.00. The stock has a market cap of $95.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $378.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.86 by $0.15. Anthem had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The company had revenue of $32.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.11%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $379.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Anthem currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.50.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

