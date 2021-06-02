Bull Street Advisors LLC Purchases 751 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Bull Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 29.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,290 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Madison Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 9,634 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 273,742 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $66,560,000 after acquiring an additional 57,014 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Alley Co LLC boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 17,467 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total transaction of $94,130.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BDX traded up $0.42 on Wednesday, reaching $238.89. The stock had a trading volume of 12,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,380,905. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $247.14. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $219.50 and a 12-month high of $284.97.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.15. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.55%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BDX. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays assumed coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $276.67.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

