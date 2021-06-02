Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,890.66

Shares of Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,890.66 ($24.70) and traded as high as GBX 2,155 ($28.16). Burberry Group shares last traded at GBX 2,136 ($27.91), with a volume of 1,020,312 shares changing hands.

BRBY has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price target on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Burberry Group from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 2,200 ($28.74) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) price target on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Burberry Group in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,690 ($22.08) price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,648.64 ($21.54).

The firm has a market capitalization of £8.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,054.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.33.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a GBX 42.50 ($0.56) dividend. This is a boost from Burberry Group’s previous dividend of $11.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. Burberry Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.12%.

About Burberry Group (LON:BRBY)

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

