Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Short Interest Up 25.8% in May

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, an increase of 25.8% from the April 29th total of 866,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 517,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

In related news, CFO Stephen Tadlock sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total value of $381,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,443 shares in the company, valued at $2,152,033.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cadent Energy Partners Ii Lp sold 4,111,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total transaction of $125,598,687.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,236,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,416,398.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,661,399 shares of company stock worth $234,269,739. Corporate insiders own 21.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Cactus by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in Cactus by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 13,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cactus by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cactus by 1,747.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Cactus by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

WHD opened at $36.77 on Wednesday. Cactus has a twelve month low of $16.11 and a twelve month high of $39.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.54 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a current ratio of 7.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.74.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Cactus had a return on equity of 3.83% and a net margin of 9.69%. Analysts forecast that Cactus will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Cactus’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upgraded Cactus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Cactus in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cactus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

