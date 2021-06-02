Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:EYLD) Stock Position Lowered by Cambria Investment Management L.P.

Cambria Investment Management L.P. decreased its position in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:EYLD) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 409,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,612 shares during the quarter. Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF were worth $15,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EYLD. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Sepio Capital LP raised its position in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 75,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period.

Shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.60. 16,584 shares of the company were exchanged. Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $28.64 and a 1 year high of $38.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.71.

