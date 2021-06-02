Cambria Investment Management L.P. Acquires 10,749 Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 172.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,965 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,749 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $2,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 7.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,327,613 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $549,056,000 after purchasing an additional 221,732 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 2.1% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 985,515 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $162,609,000 after purchasing an additional 20,462 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 938,214 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $113,608,000 after purchasing an additional 109,919 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,900,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 658,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $79,784,000 after purchasing an additional 51,150 shares during the period. 97.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 1,300 shares of Acuity Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $247,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 1,150 shares of Acuity Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $198,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,780,742. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AYI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Roth Capital raised Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Acuity Brands from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. William Blair raised Acuity Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.08.

Shares of NYSE:AYI traded down $2.04 on Wednesday, hitting $183.22. 2,481 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 484,970. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.52 and a 52 week high of $194.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $173.78. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.64.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.39. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $776.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.88 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is presently 6.92%.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

