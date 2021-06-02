Cambria Investment Management L.P. Boosts Stock Holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 251.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,401 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,888 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $2,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,554,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 41.5% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,936,974 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $258,438,000 after acquiring an additional 567,789 shares in the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP purchased a new position in Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,781,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,345,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $713,012,000 after acquiring an additional 148,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,121,738 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $154,237,000 after acquiring an additional 122,013 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UHS traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $158.91. 7,779 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 620,445. The business has a fifty day moving average of $147.29. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.67 and a 12 month high of $162.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.21.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.17. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.19%.

UHS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.82.

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Elliot J. Md Mba Sussman sold 2,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.88, for a total transaction of $403,067.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew Jay Peterson sold 5,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.82, for a total transaction of $767,378.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,576 shares in the company, valued at $1,135,036.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,818 shares of company stock valued at $2,109,518 over the last quarter. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

