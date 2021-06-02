Cambria Investment Management L.P. Buys 14,453 Shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) by 205.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,489 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,453 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $2,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Ralph Lauren during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Infini Master Fund bought a new position in Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 817.5% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 578 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Ralph Lauren during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Ralph Lauren news, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 3,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $395,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,904,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 10,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.69, for a total value of $1,356,961.63. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,600,202.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,003 shares of company stock worth $2,528,962. Company insiders own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on RL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $72.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Ralph Lauren from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ralph Lauren has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.35.

Shares of NYSE:RL traded down $2.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $122.37. The company had a trading volume of 8,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076,353. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $126.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of -73.32, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.51. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 1-year low of $63.90 and a 1-year high of $142.06.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $1.11. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Ralph Lauren had a positive return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 2.75%. Ralph Lauren’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.68) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

