Cambria Investment Management L.P. Has $5.14 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,996 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MMA Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 16,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Management raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 94,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,642,000 after buying an additional 3,087 shares during the period. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 51,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Alley Co LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 72,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,582,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 48,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after buying an additional 4,019 shares during the period.

VEA stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.88. 202,652 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,423,742. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.84. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $37.79 and a 1-year high of $52.92.

