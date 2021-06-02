Cambria Investment Management L.P. Makes New Investment in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 178,263 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,619,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of Investors Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ISBC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,585,251 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $537,438,000 after acquiring an additional 16,968,006 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,270,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,906,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 450.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,936,202 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $28,443,000 after buying an additional 1,584,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,434,463 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $36,267,000 after buying an additional 642,216 shares in the last quarter. 78.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ISBC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Investors Bancorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.50 price objective on shares of Investors Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Investors Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.90.

ISBC traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $14.85. 31,497 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,371,183. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.74 and a 12 month high of $15.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.16.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 24.43%. The business had revenue of $200.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.62 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Investors Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Investors Bancorp’s payout ratio is 59.57%.

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities.

