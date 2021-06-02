Cambria Investment Management L.P. Purchases 45,352 Shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) by 125.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 81,548 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,352 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in The Buckle were worth $3,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Buckle by 7.2% in the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 21,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in The Buckle in the first quarter valued at $940,000. QS Investors LLC purchased a new position in The Buckle during the 4th quarter valued at $292,000. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of The Buckle by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,782,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,063,000 after purchasing an additional 213,275 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Buckle during the 4th quarter valued at about $719,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.46% of the company’s stock.

BKE traded down $0.78 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.36. The stock had a trading volume of 9,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,991. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.99. The Buckle, Inc. has a one year low of $13.89 and a one year high of $46.72.

The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $299.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.90 million. The Buckle had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 47.05%. The Buckle’s revenue was up 159.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Buckle, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. This is an increase from The Buckle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.62%.

In other The Buckle news, VP Kelli D. Molczyk sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.77, for a total transaction of $109,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 55,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,436,369.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brett P. Milkie sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.82, for a total transaction of $522,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,518.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,263 shares of company stock valued at $2,974,320. 40.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

The Buckle Company Profile

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Departwest, Reclaim, Salvage, Nova Industries, and Veece.

