Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 31,696 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 123.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,696 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $2,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BRO. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 590.1% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 159.8% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BRO shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brown & Brown presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.11.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Lloyd sold 9,629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total value of $515,344.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 850,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total transaction of $43,911,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 55,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,888,517.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 17.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BRO opened at $52.55 on Wednesday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.49 and a 52 week high of $54.37. The stock has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.09.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.14. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The firm had revenue of $815.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.093 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.16%.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company offers builders risk, group medical and pharmaceutical, property, commercial auto, homeowners, reinsurance, crop and hail, inland marine, retirement benefit, cyber, disability, risk mitigating warranty products, directors and officers, management liability, errors and omissions, medical stop loss, term life, excess liability, personal auto, umbrella, general liability, prescription drug, workers compensation, and group dental insurance products.

