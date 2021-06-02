Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) by 1.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 122,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF were worth $2,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 15.7% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 18,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 2,485 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 17.7% during the first quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 35,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 5,304 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 31.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 8,822 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 493,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,485,000 after purchasing an additional 10,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the first quarter worth $298,000.

Shares of PCEF stock opened at $24.27 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.68. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a 12-month low of $19.50 and a 12-month high of $24.28.

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

