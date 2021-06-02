Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $2.55 Million Stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 32.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,714 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,591 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $2,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the first quarter worth $757,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Exelixis by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 708,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,012,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Exelixis by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 3,270 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Exelixis by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 90,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Exelixis in the 1st quarter valued at $502,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $1,377,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 14,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total transaction of $360,884.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 389,248 shares of company stock valued at $9,473,595. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $22.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.75. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 114.46, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.07. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.18 and a 12 month high of $27.35.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $270.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.04 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 3.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EXEL shares. TheStreet raised shares of Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Exelixis from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

