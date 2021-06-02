Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $2.74 Million Stock Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 30.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,156 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 19,555 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $2,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,516,376 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,163,177,000 after buying an additional 583,234 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,991,069 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,131,868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,434,013 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,561,589 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $450,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009,977 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,599,258 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $393,316,000 after purchasing an additional 913,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,373,894 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $320,284,000 after purchasing an additional 757,258 shares in the last quarter. 38.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.68.

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $59.20 on Wednesday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a one year low of $42.58 and a one year high of $66.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.56. The company has a market cap of $45.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.13 and a beta of 1.43.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 47.40% and a negative net margin of 64.84%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

