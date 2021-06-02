Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 21.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,990 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $2,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DFS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,545,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,697,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,229,000 after buying an additional 1,517,465 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 257.3% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,144,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,576,000 after buying an additional 823,939 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 746.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 737,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,764,000 after buying an additional 650,346 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 116.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,009,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,908,000 after buying an additional 543,887 shares during the period. 85.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DFS shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.13.

Discover Financial Services stock opened at $120.88 on Wednesday. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $45.40 and a 52-week high of $121.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.22. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 28.88%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.89%.

In other Discover Financial Services news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 3,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.97, for a total value of $443,469.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,943,810.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Diane E. Offereins sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total transaction of $1,710,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,988,588.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,794 shares of company stock worth $3,213,580 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

