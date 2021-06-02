Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) by 7.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 75,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,875 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $2,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWC. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 108.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 12,985 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 157.5% during the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 3,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $345,000.

Shares of EWC stock opened at $38.13 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.71. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 12 month low of $24.80 and a 12 month high of $38.35.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

