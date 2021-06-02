Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 1,731 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,606 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,731 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $2,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WD Rutherford LLC raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 945 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management acquired a new position in United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in United Rentals by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 14,770 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,864,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in United Rentals by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,293 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in United Rentals by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 277,240 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,298,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. 95.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other United Rentals news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 2,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.65, for a total transaction of $862,245.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,576,465.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.37, for a total value of $531,914.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,934,048.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:URI opened at $339.45 on Wednesday. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $136.51 and a one year high of $354.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $326.80.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.35. United Rentals had a return on equity of 29.36% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.02 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on URI. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $266.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on United Rentals from $350.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Redburn Partners began coverage on United Rentals in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on United Rentals from $280.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $278.07.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

