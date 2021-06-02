Camden Capital LLC Invests $238,000 in Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH)

Camden Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 4,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Tekla Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HQH opened at $24.53 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.31. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a 52-week low of $19.43 and a 52-week high of $26.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.15%.

About Tekla Healthcare Investors

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.

