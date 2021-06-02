Camden Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 2,517 Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Camden Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 74.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PM has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.62.

In related news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total value of $996,539.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total transaction of $170,469.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 43,370 shares of company stock valued at $4,135,557 in the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PM opened at $96.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.66. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.37 and a 52-week high of $98.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.82.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 85.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.84%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

