Camden Capital LLC Takes $58,000 Position in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC)

Camden Capital LLC acquired a new stake in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 56,528 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP bought a new position in LendingClub in the first quarter worth approximately $15,454,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,482,893 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $107,096,000 after acquiring an additional 301,833 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of LendingClub by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 160,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,657,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 187,304 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 19,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in LendingClub by 9.8% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,496 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. 81.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $14.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on LendingClub from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of LendingClub stock opened at $16.09 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 1.78. LendingClub Co. has a 12-month low of $4.32 and a 12-month high of $22.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $105.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.93 million. LendingClub had a negative return on equity of 19.95% and a negative net margin of 62.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.10) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that LendingClub Co. will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Scott Sanborn sold 6,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $99,984.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 779,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,467,664. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Allan R. Landon acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.82 per share, for a total transaction of $34,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,779.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 6,750 shares of company stock worth $89,913 and sold 12,143 shares worth $190,008. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About LendingClub

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

