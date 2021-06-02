Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $64.07 Million

Brokerages predict that Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) will announce $64.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Camtek’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $64.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $64.20 million. Camtek posted sales of $37.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Camtek will report full-year sales of $247.57 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $246.30 million to $249.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $256.00 million, with estimates ranging from $253.00 million to $260.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Camtek.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $57.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.97 million. Camtek had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 17.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 89.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

CAMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. B. Riley raised their target price on Camtek from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAMT. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Camtek during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Camtek during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Camtek during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in Camtek by 135.4% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Camtek during the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.31% of the company’s stock.

CAMT stock traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.74. 12,012 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,621. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.05 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.72. Camtek has a 12-month low of $11.72 and a 12-month high of $36.81.

About Camtek

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

