Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $2.42 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (NYSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) – Analysts at Cormark issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report released on Thursday, May 27th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.42 for the quarter. Cormark currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.66 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.91 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.87 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.79 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. CIBC raised their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$140.00 to C$156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.88.

CM stock opened at $119.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $53.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.13. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $65.22 and a fifty-two week high of $119.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.24.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 23.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a $1.2051 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $4.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.27%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 764.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 268 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 42.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

