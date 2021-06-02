Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) PT Raised to C$39.00

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 7.32% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CWB. CSFB boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank to C$41.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank to C$39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Western Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$39.63.

Get Canadian Western Bank alerts:

Canadian Western Bank stock opened at C$36.34 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$33.84. The stock has a market cap of C$3.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.36. Canadian Western Bank has a 1 year low of C$22.05 and a 1 year high of C$37.75.

In other Canadian Western Bank news, Senior Officer Darrell Robert Jones sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.01, for a total transaction of C$70,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$640,647.99.

About Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

See Also: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Western Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Western Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.