Canfor Pulp Products (OTCMKTS:CFPUF) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $7.36

Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:CFPUF) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.36 and traded as high as $7.58. Canfor Pulp Products shares last traded at $7.57, with a volume of 1,000 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CFPUF shares. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Canfor Pulp Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from $9.50 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Canfor Pulp Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

Get Canfor Pulp Products alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.36.

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached, unbleached, and colored kraft papers.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Pulp Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor Pulp Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.