Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.67 EPS

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($1.85) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($1.67), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $167.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.97 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 445.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.72) EPS.

CGC traded up $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.69. The company had a trading volume of 175,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,597,199. The company has a current ratio of 6.24, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Canopy Growth has a 12-month low of $13.83 and a 12-month high of $56.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 2.11.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Cormark cut shares of Canopy Growth from a “market perform” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.41.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers.

