Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Rating Increased to Neutral at Eight Capital

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) was upgraded by Eight Capital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC lowered their price target on Canopy Growth from $55.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler cut Canopy Growth from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Cormark cut Canopy Growth from a “market perform” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.61.

NASDAQ CGC opened at $24.28 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.06. Canopy Growth has a twelve month low of $13.83 and a twelve month high of $56.50. The company has a quick ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 6.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 2.11.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($1.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($1.67). Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 445.74% and a negative return on equity of 21.39%. The firm had revenue of $167.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($3.72) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Canopy Growth will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CGC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 6.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 12.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers.

