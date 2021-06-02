Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Rating Reiterated by CIBC

CIBC reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. CIBC currently has a C$38.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen decreased their target price on Canopy Growth from C$75.00 to C$44.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Benchmark lowered Canopy Growth from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight Capital cut Canopy Growth from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$23.00 to C$34.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$41.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Cormark downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a market perform rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$37.71.

Canopy Growth stock opened at C$29.33 on Tuesday. Canopy Growth has a 52 week low of C$18.44 and a 52 week high of C$71.60. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 6.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.92. The firm has a market cap of C$11.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$33.45.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

