Canterbury Park (NASDAQ:CPHC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Canterbury Park Holding Co. (NASDAQ:CPHC)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $14.25. Canterbury Park shares last traded at $14.25, with a volume of 1,743 shares.

Separately, TheStreet cut Canterbury Park from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.77. The company has a market capitalization of $67.90 million, a P/E ratio of 49.14 and a beta of 0.47.

Canterbury Park (NASDAQ:CPHC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Canterbury Park had a return on equity of 2.67% and a net margin of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $9.23 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Canterbury Park stock. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Canterbury Park Holding Co. (NASDAQ:CPHC) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 206,640 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 4.38% of Canterbury Park worth $2,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 26.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Canterbury Park (NASDAQ:CPHC)

Canterbury Park Holding Corporation hosts pari-mutuel wagering on horse races and unbanked card games at its Canterbury park racetrack and card casino facility in Shakopee, Minnesota. The company operates through four segments: Horse Racing, Card Casino, Food and Beverage, and Development. The Horse Racing segment operates year-round simulcasting of horse races and wagering on live thoroughbred; and quarter horse races on a seasonal basis.

