Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) SVP Sells $200,534.40 in Stock

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 3,520 shares of Capri stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $200,534.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,102.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Daniel Purefoy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 9th, Daniel Purefoy sold 687 shares of Capri stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $36,823.20.

Shares of Capri stock traded down $0.44 on Tuesday, reaching $56.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,563,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,613,747. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Capri Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $59.60. The company has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of -130.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 2.50.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.36. Capri had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Capri Holdings Limited will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CPRI. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Capri from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Capri from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Capri from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Capri from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Capri from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.81.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capri in the first quarter worth $1,946,000. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new position in Capri during the 4th quarter valued at $2,175,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Capri during the 1st quarter valued at $291,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new position in Capri during the 4th quarter valued at $1,664,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Capri by 87.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 275,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,058,000 after purchasing an additional 128,982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

