Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPSR) Short Interest Update

Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPSR) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, an increase of 47.0% from the April 29th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its position in shares of Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 14,954 shares in the last quarter. Havens Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $3,857,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Athos Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $1,509,000. 57.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition stock opened at $9.78 on Wednesday. Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $10.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.83.

Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the consumer, healthcare, and technology, media and telecommunications industries.

