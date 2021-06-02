CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) vs. Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Financial Review

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) and Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get CarLotz alerts:

28.3% of CarLotz shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.0% of Copart shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.2% of CarLotz shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.6% of Copart shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

CarLotz has a beta of 0.08, meaning that its stock price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Copart has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CarLotz and Copart’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CarLotz N/A -31.76% -6.15% Copart 34.26% 28.29% 20.91%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CarLotz and Copart’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CarLotz $118.63 million 4.77 -$3.54 million ($2.27) -2.19 Copart $2.21 billion 13.49 $699.91 million $2.57 48.95

Copart has higher revenue and earnings than CarLotz. CarLotz is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Copart, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for CarLotz and Copart, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CarLotz 0 0 2 0 3.00 Copart 0 2 7 0 2.78

CarLotz currently has a consensus price target of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 221.29%. Copart has a consensus price target of $127.20, indicating a potential upside of 1.11%. Given CarLotz’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CarLotz is more favorable than Copart.

Summary

Copart beats CarLotz on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CarLotz

CarLotz, Inc. operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, rental car companies, banks, captive finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, companies that manage their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers. It operates ten hubs throughout the Mid-Atlantic, Southeast, Southcentral, Midwest, and West Coast regions of the United States. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

About Copart

Copart, Inc. provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners. The company’s services include online seller access, salvage estimation, estimating, end-of-life vehicle processing, virtual insured exchange, transportation, vehicle inspection stations, on-demand reporting, motor vehicle regulatory agency processing, flexible vehicle processing programs, buy it now, member network, sales process, and dealer services. Its services also include buying vehicles through CashForCars.com and Copart Direct. The company sells its products principally to licensed vehicle dismantlers, rebuilders, repair licensees, used vehicle dealers, and exporters, as well as to the general public. It operates in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Brazil, the Republic of Ireland, Germany, Finland, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Bahrain, and Spain. Copart, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for CarLotz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarLotz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.