Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Major Shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II Sells 50,000 Shares

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.36, for a total value of $13,318,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,073.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ernest C. Garcia II also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 28th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.24, for a total value of $14,762,000.00.

On Friday, April 16th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.73, for a total value of $13,736,500.00.

CVNA opened at $273.14 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $263.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 3.78. The company has a market capitalization of $47.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.24 and a beta of 2.39. Carvana Co. has a 12-month low of $92.97 and a 12-month high of $323.39.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 13.10% and a negative net margin of 2.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 0.8% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 1.2% during the first quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 0.5% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on CVNA shares. Raymond James started coverage on Carvana in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Bank of America raised Carvana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Carvana from $214.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Carvana from $280.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $292.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.86.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

