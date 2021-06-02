CashBet Coin (CBC) 24 Hour Volume Tops $18,630.00

CashBet Coin (CURRENCY:CBC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 1st. Over the last seven days, CashBet Coin has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar. CashBet Coin has a market cap of $1.62 million and approximately $18,630.00 worth of CashBet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CashBet Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0104 or 0.00000113 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $5.60, $18.94, $51.55 and $33.94.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.54 or 0.00083342 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004900 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002730 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00021425 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $374.19 or 0.01021235 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002733 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,564.15 or 0.09727285 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.74 or 0.00092077 BTC.

About CashBet Coin

CashBet Coin (CBC) is a coin. CashBet Coin’s total supply is 401,647,958 coins and its circulating supply is 155,864,701 coins. The official website for CashBet Coin is coin.cashbet.com . CashBet Coin’s official Twitter account is @cashbet_mgt and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CashBet Coin is medium.com/@CashBetCoin . The Reddit community for CashBet Coin is https://reddit.com/r/CasinoBettingCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2012 by gaming industry veterans, CashBet is a mobile-first platform for real-money, social, and skill-based interactive gaming. Their patented enterprise software solution enables operators to run a legal and profitable iGaming business end-to-end. They are licensed by the Alderney Gambling Control Commission and the UK Gambling Commission. CashBet intends to solve the issues facing crypto gaming operations today: trust, speed, and cost. That's why they are expanding CashBet's patented iGaming platform to include crypto support and issuing their own CashBet Coin token. CBC is an ERC20 token that confers the right to access and use the CashBet platform. “

Buying and Selling CashBet Coin

CashBet Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $50.98, $33.94, $20.33, $13.77, $32.15, $10.39, $51.55, $24.43, $24.68, $18.94, $7.50 and $5.60. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashBet Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CashBet Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CashBet Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

