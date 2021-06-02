Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $80 million-$83 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $79.84 million.

NASDAQ:CSTL traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $59.08. 14,691 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,912. Castle Biosciences has a 1 year low of $34.72 and a 1 year high of $107.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.21 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.43.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 22.24% and a negative return on equity of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $22.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Castle Biosciences will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CSTL shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Castle Biosciences in a report on Thursday, May 13th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Castle Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $80.29.

In related news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.09, for a total value of $473,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David S. Kabakoff sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total transaction of $7,648,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 392,887 shares of company stock worth $25,976,108 in the last 90 days. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic solutions for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify high-risk patients with stage I and II melanomas based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

