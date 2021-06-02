Castle Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.00 (CSTL)

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded down 51.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. One Castle coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Castle has traded 25.7% lower against the US dollar. Castle has a total market cap of $11,289.26 and $2.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $189.58 or 0.00521880 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004491 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00023020 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002371 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $483.54 or 0.01331088 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000021 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000021 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Castle Profile

Castle (CSTL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 22,213,456 coins. The official website for Castle is projectcastle.tech . Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL

According to CryptoCompare, “Castle has built Axioms, a decentralized crypto platform where businesses can buy airdrop automation on the platform using its coins. The platform is accessible here: https://platform.axioms.app . Castle will provide a platform where every person who is launching a coin can decide the requirements for users to receive airdrops. Born from a community of crypto enthusiasts, the founders of castle seek to revolutionize the way airdrops are distributed at the click of finger button. “

Buying and Selling Castle

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Castle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Castle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

