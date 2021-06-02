Castweet (CTT) Market Cap Hits $239,338.84

Castweet (CURRENCY:CTT) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. In the last week, Castweet has traded 19.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Castweet coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000365 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Castweet has a market cap of $239,338.84 and approximately $212,896.00 worth of Castweet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sora (XOR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $405.65 or 0.01110650 BTC.

Zen Protocol (ZP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000123 BTC.

VeraOne (VRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.69 or 0.00168910 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003209 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000589 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000808 BTC.

About Castweet

Castweet (CTT) is a coin. Castweet’s total supply is 99,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,793,952 coins. Castweet’s official message board is medium.com/@castweet . Castweet’s official Twitter account is @codetractio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Castweet’s official website is www.castweet.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Castweet goal is to create a platform that viewers prefer over other live-streaming competitors as their participation is both compensated and motivated. With this viewer-centric approach, viewers are motivated to not only view, but also engage, share, and shape the development of the platform. “

Buying and Selling Castweet

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castweet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Castweet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Castweet using one of the exchanges listed above.

