CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc.’s (OTCMKTS:CBAHU) Lock-Up Period To End on June 9th

CBRE Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:CBAHU) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, June 9th. CBRE Acquisition had issued 35,000,000 shares in its public offering on December 11th. The total size of the offering was $350,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of CBRE Acquisition stock opened at $10.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.12.

Recommended Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.