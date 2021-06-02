CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Stake Boosted by Madison Wealth Management

Madison Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 141,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. CBRE Group comprises about 2.7% of Madison Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $11,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CBRE. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 92.2% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,141,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $698,808,000 after buying an additional 5,345,602 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $238,792,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 7.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,518,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,414,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216,187 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 383.1% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,013,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,982 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,169,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $888,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CBRE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CBRE Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.20.

In related news, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total transaction of $2,379,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 864,947 shares in the company, valued at $68,616,245.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.93, for a total transaction of $934,230.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,593,625.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CBRE traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.38. 13,282 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,744,081. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.02. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.03 and a 52-week high of $89.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $30.00 billion, a PE ratio of 35.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.50.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.16. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. Analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

